Frank Booker set to compete in 3X3U National Championship in San Antonio





COLUMBIA, S.C. – Graduate transfer guard Frank Booker is set to compete in the 3X3U National Championship in San Antonio this week, with competition set for March 30-April 1 at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena. Booker is one of four team members comprising the SEC squad, as he is joined by Georgia’s Yante Maten and Juwan Parker, and Missouri’s Kassius Robertson.

The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship is a new event this season that pits 32 four-man teams representing every Division I college basketball conference against each other in a three-day, 3-on-3 tournament. The teams, comprised of seniors who have exhausted their college eligibility, will compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

The tournament will begin on Friday, March 30 with 24 pool play games streamed live on Twitter from 7 p.m.-Midnight EST and will continue on Saturday, March 31 with another 24 pool play games streamed live on Twitter from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. EST. The event will conclude on Sunday, April 1 with the quarterfinals broadcast live on Twitter from 2-3 p.m. EST, and the semifinals, third-place game and championship game broadcast live on ESPN2 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. EST.

Booker was one of the top 3-point shooters in the SEC this season, leading the Gamecocks with 85 made 3s, which ranks third all-time for a single campaign in school history. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in a team high 27.0 minutes per game.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.