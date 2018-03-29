Gamecocks host three-game series vs. Tennessee





COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team gets back into conference play this week with a three-game series against Tennessee at Founders Park. The three-game set begins Thursday night (March 29) at 7:30 p.m. Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. with the series finale on Saturday at 2 p.m.

All three games will be on television with Dave Neal and Chris Burke on the call. Thursday’s game will be on ESPNU with Friday and Saturday’s games on SEC Network. Every game will be on the IMG Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

South Carolina is coming off a 5-4 win over Davidson on Tuesday night as Justin Row had three hits and Logan Chapman earned the win, striking out six in five innings of work.