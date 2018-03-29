Gamecocks prepare for Garnet and Black game





COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina football team will hold its annual Garnet & Black Spring Game on Saturday, March 31. Admission is free for the nooncontest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Prior to the spring game, approximately 200 former Gamecock lettermen will take part in a flag football game on the north end of Williams-Brice Stadium. That contest will begin at 11 am.

Parking for the Garnet & Black Spring Game will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Key Road lot will open at 8 am and is free to the public. The Fairgrounds lots (entrance through gates 6 and 10 only) and Gamecock Park will also open at 8 am, with spots available for $10 per vehicle. Gamecock Park will close two hours following the conclusion of the game.

The Williams-Brice Stadium gates will open at 10:30 am. General admission seating will be available in the lower bowl of the stadium. In addition, there are several upgrade opportunities, such as 50-yard line seating, available within the official South Carolina Gameday app or at GamecocksOnline.com/upgrades. The clear bag policy will be enforced for the game and concessions will be available.

The 2018 schedule poster can be picked up in Gamecock Village, which will open at 8 am. Fans are allowed up to five posters per person while supplies last. Lettermen will once again be selling the official spring game program for $5.

The game will be televised on SEC Network, with Clay Matvick, Gene Chizek and Matt Stinchcomb providing the commentary. 107.5 The Game, the flagship radio station of Gamecock Athletics, will also have gameday coverage.