Hill’s status for Thursday’s Tennessee opener still in question

Heather Fordham

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Adam Hill remains optimistic about returning to the mound for South Carolina’s upcoming series against Tennessee, but the Gamecocks ace could not confirm on Wednesday if he’d take the mound Thursday for his start.

Hill did not travel with the Gamecocks to Georgia last weekend due to shoulder tendinitis. Hill told ABC Columbia Wednesday afternoon that he feels good and used this past week to rehab and get his shoulder ready for this important series against the Volunteers.

The junior right-handed pitcher leads South Carolina with 49 strikeouts in 27.2 innings pitched, only allowing 12 hits this season.

The Gamecocks suffered their second-straight SEC series loss after a sweep against the Georgia Bulldogs. They are now 1-5 in league play.

South Carolina takes on Tennessee Thursday through Saturday at Founders Park with game one’s first pitch starting at 7:30 p.m.