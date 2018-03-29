Roseanne Barr, President Donald Trump: Latest

NEW YORK (AP) – Roseanne Barr is reveling in President Donald Trump’s congratulatory call after her sitcom returned to impressive ratings.

Barr posted Thursday on Twitter that it was a “thrill” to get a phone call from Trump. He’s the fifth U.S. president she’s received support from, Barr says.

In another post, Barr says she feels humbled to consider the leaders she’s met and talked with, including Democrats Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.