SC Governor to Honor Vietnam War Veterans at State House

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster will host the first annual South Carolina Vietnam War Veterans Day Thursday.

The event will take place at the South Carolina State House at 11am.

The Governor will be joined by veterans and their friends and families for the event.

According to the Governor’s office, the governor will issue a statewide proclamation designating the day to coincide with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which was established by President Trump last year when he signed the Vietnam War Recognition Act of 2017.

