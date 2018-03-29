Sumter officials identify two suspects in robbery case





SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter detectives and U.S. Postal Service agents have identified two suspects in the recent theft of packages and mail from residences. Officers are looking for Robert Paul Turner, 31, also known as Jeremy Blazer and Anahea Nickolette Blazer, 25. Both face petty larceny charges after taking merchandise delivered to at least two homes in the city. They also could be tied to similar cases in Richland and Kershaw counties.

Blazer is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 152 lbs. Turner is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 215 lbs. He sometimes will go clean shaven. Both suspects have been seen traveling in a dark-colored 2006 Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.