Carolina Cup at Springdale Race Course

CAMDEN, SC (WOLO)–┬áThousands are expected to descend on Springdale Race Course in Camden this weekend for the Carolina Cup.

This year, the 84th Steeplechase, falls on Easter weekend.

The race course welcomes all those who don the traditional sundresses, big hats and of course, bow-ties.

Organizers are looking forward to the crowd and the horse races.

The gates at the race course in Camden open at 9am and the races begin at 1:30pm.