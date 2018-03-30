Coroner identifies unrestrained passenger killed following car chase, Waffle House crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the passenger who was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle involved in chase along Farrow and Parklane Roads early Thursday morning.

Antwone Davenport, 51, died of massive blunt force injuries to his body, Coroner Gary Watts said.

According to Watts, the driver of the vehicle was fleeing from a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy who was pursuing her when she lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, overturn several times, strike a building and burst into flames.

The single-vehicle collision occurred just before 1:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

