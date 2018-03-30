Gamecock equestrian hosts Georgia in SEC Semifinals





COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina equestrian team is set to host postseason competition for the first time in four years when the Gamecocks welcome the 2018 SEC Championship to OneWood Farm. The meet begins Friday at 9 a.m. ETwith Auburn (9-3, 4-2 SEC) and Texas A&M (10-5, 3-3 SEC) squaring off in semifinal action, and the Gamecocks (4-8, 0-6 SEC) face Georgia (9-1, 5-1 SEC) in the second semifinal at 1 p.m. ET.

Friday’s losing teams will face off Saturday at 9 a.m. ET in the tournament’s consolation match. A conference title is on the line Saturday at 1 p.m. as the two semifinal winners face off in the championship match.

Fans attending OneWood Farm this weekend are encouraged to visit South Carolina’s Meet Championship Page for complete schedule, live results, parking instructions and more.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.