The Jet Stream was Discovered in the 1920’s, but Why was it Ignored?





Japanese scientists discovered the Jet Stream in the early 1920’s. Their findings were published in Esperanto. Esperanto was an artificially constructed language created in the late 1800’s that was meant to make communication easier between people from different countries. But Esperanto never gained popular acceptance. So no one paid attention to what was written in that language – including the discovery of the Jet Stream. But not knowing about the Jet Stream almost had some very important impacts on the US war effort in World War II. You can read the full article here https://www.airspacemag.com/as-next/as-next-may-unbelievablebuttrue-180968355/