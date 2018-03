Mid-Carolina football coach, AD stepping down





PROSPERITY, S.C. (WOLO) — Mid-Carolina High School football coach and athletics director Louie Anderson has stepped down from both positions at the school, ABC Columbia has learned.

Anderson served as head coach of the Rebels since 2005, but went 1-9 in 2017. His best season was 2010 when MC finished the year 10-2.

ABC Columbia reached out to Anderson Friday afternoon, but he was unavailable for comment.