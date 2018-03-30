WATCH: No. 8 USC falls to No. 12 TAMU in series-opener

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — No. 8 South Carolina softball dropped a 3-0 contest in the first game of a three-game series at No. 12 Texas A&M at the Aggie Softball Complex on Friday. Two runs in the second and one in the fifth proved to be the difference in the third weekend of SEC action for the Gamecocks.

Mackenzie Boesel, Kennedy Clark, Alyssa VanDerveer and Cayla Drotar contributed with hits on the night as Texas A&M’s Trinity Harrington proved to be a tough competitor allowing just four hits.

South Carolina (29-5, 5-2 SEC) traded a scoreless first before a pair of hits and an error allowed two Aggie runs to come across in the second to give Texas A&M an early 2-0 lead it wouldn’t surrender.

The Aggies extended their lead in the fifth with a pair of two-out hits to hang on for the first victory of the series between the two teams.

Carolina looks to even the three-game set tomorrow at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus. Live stats will be provided on SEC Network Plus.