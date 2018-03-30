Search Ongoing for Missing West Columbia Siblings

tonivea johnson missing 2 (photo: WCPD)

(photo: WCPD) taylor johnson missing 1 (photo: WCPD)

antonio johnson missing 3 (photo: WCPD)





West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department are hoping you can help them locate three sibling they say disappeared without a trace.

Authorities say they are actively searching for 14 year old Tonivea Johnson, 13 year old Taylor Johnson and their 2 year old brother Antonio Johnson.

West Columbia police say the three children were discovered missing from their west Columbia Home Friday and have not been seen since.

If you have seen these three or have any information that can help police track down these three siblings you’re asked to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.