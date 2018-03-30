WATCH: Gamecocks beat Tennessee to take series

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three solo home runs by three different Gamecocks led the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 6-2 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in game two of the weekend SEC series.

Cody Morris earned the win, pitching six innings, only allowing one run with five strikeouts. Parker Coyne and John Gilreath came in to combine for a scoreless frame and Eddy Demurias pitched the final two innings, striking out a pair while not allowing a hit.

The two teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the fourth when Carlos Cortes put the Gamecocks on the board with a solo home run, his sixth of the season. Danny Blair hit his first home run of the year, a solo shot in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Tennessee scored a run in the sixth off a one-out groundout from Andre Lipcius, cutting the Gamecock lead to 2-1.

Carolina responded in the bottom of the sixth thanks to base hits by Cortes, Justin Row and Riley Hogan. A single down the right field line by Cortes scored Row and a wild pitch from Tennessee pitcher Garrett Stallings scored Hogan, pushing the Gamecock lead to 4-1.

Carolina’s hot bats carried into the seventh when Jacob Olson hit his own solo homer to left. LT Tolbert then singled into right field and stole second to get into scoring position. Tolbert’s efforts were rewarded when first baseman Matt Williams stepped to the plate and doubled, bringing Tolbert home and making the score 6-1 Gamecocks.

Tennessee scored one run in the top of the eighth off a Gamecock throwing error, but a double play ended the threat.

South Carolina and Tennessee will wrap up the three-game set on Saturday, March 31 with a 2 p.m. first pitch. The game will be televised on SEC Network.