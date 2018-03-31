SCEG Rate Decrease Debate Continues

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — SCE&G customers will have to wait another week before knowing whether they’ll see their rates cut.

Senate lawmakers ended their session yesterday without taking up more debate on a proposal to reduce customer rates by 13 percent. Right now, about 18 percent of customers bills go towards the failed VC Summer construction project.

Senators will re-convene April 9th.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for the latest updates on this developing story.