Sumter Man Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Home





SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A Sumter man is facing multiple charges after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a home Friday night.

Joseph Carter Outlaw, 23, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and providing false information to police after driving into a home in the 3000 block of South Wise Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicates Outlaw, the only occupant of a 2006 Crown Victoria, veered off the roadway striking a tree and then the house before 9:30 p.m. There was one person inside the home at the time of the crash who helped pull the man from the driver’s seat to safety before the car caught fire.

The Sumter Fire Department also responded. Outlaw was flown to a Columbia area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

An investigation is continuing.