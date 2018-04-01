Gamecocks drop second-straight to Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The first two Texas A&M batters at the plate proved to be the difference as No. 8 South Carolina dropped a 2-1 game Saturday in College Station at the Aggie Softball Complex. With the win, the Aggies secured the series win ahead of Sunday’s series finale.

Alyssa VanDerveer blasted a two-out home run to centerfield in the top of the first to give the Gamecocks an early 1-0 lead before No. 12 Texas A&M took the lead two batters into the bottom frame with a two-run home run.

Cayla Drotar led the way at the plate going 2-for-3. VanDerveer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run while Krystan White finished 1-for-3.

Texas A&M’s Samantha Snow was sharp from the beginning, allowing just one run and four hits.

NOTES

With today’s action, Carolina moved to 29-6 (5-3 SEC) on the year. The Gamecocks were recently ranked No. 8 in the country, their highest ranking since 1998.

Last night’s game was just the second time all season the Gamecocks have been held scoreless (3/18 at Ole Miss, 3/30 at Texas A&M). The Gamecocks have scored at least one run in every other game.

Saturday’s action marks the first time this season the Gamecocks have dropped an SEC series. The Gamecocks took the first two of the year with series wins over No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 2 Tennessee.

Head coach Beverly Smith moved to 256-184 after Saturday’s game. She is the second-winningest coach in school history. UP NEXT Carolina looks to salvage the series finale tomorrow afternoon with a 12:00 PM ET first pitch on ESPNU. Live stats will also be provided on gamecocksonline.com.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.