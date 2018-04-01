Tempo tips Garnet and Black game to Gamecocks’ offense

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks have been installing a faster, up-tempo offense during their Spring Football practices, showcasing what they learned in a strong performance by the offensive units in the annual Garnet and Black Game Saturday.

Jake Bentley threw two of three total passing touchdowns, while early-enrolled freshman Deshaun Fenwick rushed for a pair of goal line scores as the Black team topped the Garnet 34-20.

With fans getting their first chance to see what USC’s been up to in their previous 12 practices of the spring, Will Muschamp and Bentley were each pleased by the performance showcased at Williams-Brice Stadium, executing the vision of first-year offensive coordinator Bryan McLendon.

The Gamecocks will conclude team practices this week, holding their final sessions before fall camp on Monday and Tuesday.