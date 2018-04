Three Men Broke Into Lexington Bar Through Hole in Wall, Stealing Multiple Items

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Deputies are looking for three men who broke into a local bar through the wall.

Deputies say the men broke into Jaks Villa on Fish Hatchery Road on Feb. 18. Deputies say the trio took multiple televisions from the bar along with a large amount of alcohol.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call 888-Crime-SC.