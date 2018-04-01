Watch: Spurrier drops touchdown during Garnet and Black game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – During the HBC’s time as the head Gamecock, Steve Spurrier initiated and popularized the “celebrity” trick play in the middle of USC’s Garnet and Black Spring Game. On Saturday, it was his turn.

After bringing out famous friends, alums, or fellow Gamecocks in years past during his Carolina tenure, Spurrier himself was the man of the hour, getting the play call to catch a deep pass from QB Michael Scarnecchia.

Wearing a wide receivers glove on one hand and a golf glove on the other, Spurrier was wide open in the end zone, but the former Heisman-winning QB wasn’t able to haul in the pass.

Click the video above to see the play and hear from some of the current players support or jokes on the fun moment.