Police Chase Ends In a Car Crash

IRMO (WOLO) – A car crashed on 1300 Farming Creek Road following a pursuit by deputies at around 3:30 this morning, say Richland County Officials.

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person, and came upon a stolen car.

The car then took off, and a chase ensued, ending with a car crash.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who fled after the incident.