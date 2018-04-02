RCSD: Teen with special needs left ‘disturbing’ note before she went missing

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are looking for a missing 13-year-old who they say may do harm herself.

Sherri Lynn was last seen by her family on April 1 leaving in a green Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag JFW416, deputies say.

The teen’s mother reportedly told authorities that Lynn has special needs and found a ‘disturbing note’ believed to be from her daughter.

RCSD is Searching for Missing 13 yr old with special needs.

Sherri Lynn Campbell was last seen at a relative’s home in Northeast Columbia on Sunday, April 1st. Sherri Lyn took a green 1997 Jeep Cherokee with SC tag JFW416. She left a note stating that she may do harm to herself pic.twitter.com/DeXpiALpOx — RCSD (@RCSD) April 2, 2018

Deputies say the teen is described as a black female, 5’ 6” tall, black hair, brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds.

Sherri Lyn was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black and red Jordan sneakers.

