REPORT: Two former Gamecocks meeting with Jaguars Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WOLO) — According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, two former Gamecocks will be meeting with Jaguars officials Tuesday ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

Linebacker Skai Moore and tight end Hayden Hurst will meet with Jacksonville Tuesday.

Neither player will have to travel far for the meeting. Hurst is from Jacksonville and has spent the majority of the offseason in Florida, while Moore is from Fort Lauderdale.

Hurst is considered by many experts to be the top tight end taken in this year’s NFL Draft, meaning he could go in the first round; Moore is a projected seventh round pick.

