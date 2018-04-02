SC State Museum Hosting Spring Events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum may have the answer for what to do this Spring Break.

The museum is hosting Spring Break camps and a spring deal to see the new planetarium show, free, starting March 31 through April 30.

Here’s a list of events from the South Carolina State Museum:

Black Holes

The immensity and power of black holes inspire wonder and curiosity and they’re the subject of the museum’s new full-dome planetarium show Black Holes, now playing in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. This planetarium show brings to life all that is fascinating, frightening and extreme in the world of black holes.

I’m excited for guests to witness what would happen if you got too close to a black hole,” says Liz Klimek, museum planetarium manager. “Viewers will discover what science has taught us about these phenomena, and what we must still learn.”

Black Holes is narrated by John de Lancie, best known for his role as Q in the television series, Star Trek, and will take guests on a 35 minute, mind-bending journey of spaghettification that will bring them face to face with these strange and enigmatic denizens of the cosmos. Guests can see this exciting new show free with the purchase of an Explorer 2 pass, from March 31 until April 30.

Spring Break Camps

The South Carolina State Museum is excited to offer a new line up of camps for spring break presented by Aflac for the 2018 season. Each camp is themed with a different focus and subject matter for each day or the entire week. Each day campers will be divided into groups by ages 6 – 8, 9-11. For full descriptions of the museum’s spring break camps, pricing and registration visit scmuseum.org.

This spring museum guests can explore four floors South Carolina art, science and technology, history, natural history and see entertaining planetarium or 4D shows like The LEGO® Movie™ 4-D Experience®. Guests will also get to experience Requiem for Mother Emanuel before it closes, April 29 and discover South Carolina and Reconstruction, 1865-1876, opening March 30.