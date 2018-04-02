Two Clemson guards declare for NBA Draft





CLEMSON, S.C. — Redshirt-junior guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell have filed the necessary paperwork to make themselves available for the 2018 NBA Draft, head coach Brad Brownell announced on Monday.

“This is the next step in the process for both Marcquise and Shelton as they pursue their goal of playing in the NBA,” said Brownell. “They both have turned in terrific seasons for us, and we’re proud of how hard they have worked to put themselves in this position. Our staff will continue to gather the necessary information throughout the process to help them make the best decision possible.”

Reed and Mitchell will not sign with agents, thus leaving open the option of returning to Clemson for their senior seasons. The NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 21.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.