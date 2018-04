Benedict College Cuts Tuition Rates

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The cost of higher learning just a became a bit more affordable for one local historically black college.

Benedict College is cutting the cost to attend the Columbia college by nearly 6 thousand dollars.

Students living on campus will go from paying more than 28 thousand to a little more than 22 thousand dollars a year.

This will be the lowest the tuition has been at college in more than 7 years.