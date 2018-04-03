Elderly Man Dies In Brutal Beating, Deputies Say

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WOLO)- An elderly man has died from injuries he received in an assault on Wesley Court last week, say Lexington County deputies.

The man went to get the newspaper early that morning, and his wife later found him badly beaten lying in the road, investigators say.

According to officials, the victim had broken ribs along with wounds to his face and head when he was discovered.

Authorities are still looking for suspects, if you have any information call the Lexington County sheriff’s office.