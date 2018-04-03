Fight Hunger Spark Change Campaign

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Harvest Hope Food Bank, Walmart, And Feeding America have teamed up to help in the fight against hunger here in South Carolina.

Now through April 30th you can help one of the reported 319 thousand people that don’t know where there next meal is coming from, 94 thousand of them are children right here in the Palmetto State.

The Trio of companies say their goal is to double their meal goal by making sure no less than 200 million meals are available, that their are more suppliers taking part and making it easy by introducing a new Walmart credit card that you can purchase at check out in order to make a small donation that can make a huge difference.

You can donate between now and April 30th.

For more information on how you can get involved click here: http://www.walmart.comfighthunger