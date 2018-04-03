FIU Bridge Collapse Lawsuit

Miami, FL (WOLO) —The parents of a woman killed in last month’s bridge collapse in Florida have sued several companies connected to the tragedy.

Florida International University Freshman Alexa Duran’s SUV was under the bridge when it came down.

she was one of six people killed. Her parents are the sixth family to file a lawsuit.

Details have come out about pre-existing concerns regarding the bridge’s structural integrity.

The university revealed that a discussion had occurred about a crack in the bridge just hours before it collapsed.