Gamecocks head to Charlotte to take on Tar Heels

Heather Fordham





Charlotte, N.C.— The Gamecocks head to Charlotte, N.C. this week for their annual match up against UNC Chapel Hill on Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark with first pitch starting at 7 p.m.

South Carolina is coming of a week of highs after a mid-week win over Davidson and sweeping against Tennessee to pick up their first SEC series win of the season. The Gamecocks hit .313 and allowed just five earned runs in the three games against The Vols.

Freshman right handed pitcher, Logan Chapman is set to open for South Carolina. Chapman is 2-0 for the Gamecocks with 28 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched and a 3.60 ERA.

North Carolina is also coming off of a weekend sweep after defeating Wake Forest in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 8-4 in ACC conference play and 18-10 overall. Junior right handed pitcher, Taylor Sugg is 2-0 with 19 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched and will start for the Tar Heels on Tuesday.