Police Responding to Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters

San Bruno, CA (WOLO) — Police are on the scene of an active shooter situation at YouTube Headquarters. Authorities say they started receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. There is a massive police and fire presence on the scene at this time.

Authorities are asking residents, workers and passerby’s to stay clear of the Cherry Avenue and Bay Hill Drive areas as they respond to this ongoing situation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

