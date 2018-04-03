RCSD need help identifying man in connection with car break-in

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the 3600 block of Anwood Drive, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred sometime that evening.  The suspect rummaged through the victim’s vehicle stealing jewelry and a mint green SCCY CPX-1 9MM handgun that was captured on video surveillance.

The Sheriff stated that the suspect is described as a black male, medium build and wearing a hoodie. Surviellance footage can be found at http://www.youtube.com/user/RCSDInvestigates (0318-2823 Larceny from Auto).

The Sheriff is asking for assistance in locating and identifying the suspect responsible. To receive up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible, please call or text your anonymous tip to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC

