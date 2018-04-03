Sumter Arrests

Rochelle Dean,

Sumter, SC (WOLO) –The Sumter Police say at least nine shots were fired into a home where a 5 year old was fast asleep.

According to authorities – 31 year old Javes Dunham went to his ex-girlfriends home around 10 Monday night – smashed her car windshield and then broke into the home where deputies say he attacked her. authorities say no one was struck by the bullets.

Deputies tracked Dunham down in a Camden Highway Motel along with two women, cocaine, cash and several stolen handguns.

Share

Related

FIU Bridge Collapse Lawsuit
Female suspect in shooting at YouTube’s head...
House Handles Santee Cooper Future, Passes Bill Wi...
RCSD need help identifying man in connection with ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android