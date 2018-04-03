Sumter Arrests

Sumter, SC (WOLO) –The Sumter Police say at least nine shots were fired into a home where a 5 year old was fast asleep.

According to authorities – 31 year old Javes Dunham went to his ex-girlfriends home around 10 Monday night – smashed her car windshield and then broke into the home where deputies say he attacked her. authorities say no one was struck by the bullets.

Deputies tracked Dunham down in a Camden Highway Motel along with two women, cocaine, cash and several stolen handguns.