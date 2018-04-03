Worker at BMW plant killed immediately by head injuries





GREER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a contract worker at BMW’s South Carolina factory was killed immediately from massive head injuries in the plant’s paint shop.

Batesville Fire Chief Phill Jolley said there was no life saving measures that could be done for 45-year-old Bojan Sprah after the March 28 incident.

Jolley told The Greenville News that Sprah was trapped in the lift that takes vehicles from the paint shop to the body shop.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says Sprah died of open head trauma as well as blunt force trauma and entrapment in moving machinery.

The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

BMW produces about 1,400 vehicles a day at its plant in Greer.