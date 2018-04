Bryan out to beat the odds at first Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WOLO) – Carolina and Dutch Fork alum Wesley Bryan has plenty of excitement and enthusiasm around his first Masters appearance, but there’s little to no expectations on the Chapin native to win a green jacket.

51 weeks after earning his way into the field by winning the RBC Heritage Classic in Hilton Head, the former Gamecock and Silver Fox is out to prove the oddsmakers wrong this weekend.