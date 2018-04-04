Candlelight vigil scheduled to honor the victim of brutal attack

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Neighbors in the Cobbs Hill Subdivision will be holding a candlelight vigil on Sunday, 4/8, at 8:00 p.m. on Wesley Ct. in memory of the victim of the fatal attack last month (3/23)

They will light candles and stand for a brief moment of silence to honor their neighbor and friend. They say the intent is to show unity and the resistance to letting crime take over the neighborhood.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend.