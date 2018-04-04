China Issues $50 Billion List of U.S. Goods For Tariff Hikes

Ryan Chevalier,


Beijing, China (WOLO) – Goods that include soybeans, aircraft, and more than 50 billion dollars worth of items, may see a tariff hike following the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

China issued the list of U.S. Goods that could be affected by the tariff today.

The country’s tax agency gave no date for the 25 percent increase, instead Beijing says it will depend on what President Trump does about plans to raise tariffs on a similar amount of Chinese goods.

