Former Mayor: State funding key for African American Museum





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -A former mayor says funding from South Carolina would allow construction to start on the planned International African American Museum.

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley told The Post and Courier of Charleston that a $5 million infusion of state funds would allow construction to start this summer on the city’s waterfront.

Legislators have not committed to the extra funding. The state has provided $14 million for the project since 2014. Senators begin debate next week whether to include the $5 million request in the upcoming state budget.

Riley says state leaders earlier promised $25 million for the project. But he says the $5 million request this year would allow construction to start late this summer.

The museum Riley has pushed for in 2000 is expected to cost $75 million.