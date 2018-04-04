Four-star quarterback commits to South Carolina

Heather Fordham
Mike Gillespie,


Columbia, S.C.– The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up a four-star quarterback for their 2019 class.

Ryan Hilinski of Orange, CA announcing Wednesday his commitment to the University of South Carolina.

After a successful visit to Columbia this past weekend, Hilinski decided that if he was going to be making the 2,000 mile cross-country journey, it was going to be to for the Gamecocks.

Hilinski’s top schools included Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, and Oregon. He publicly expressed that Will Muschamp made the most effort to reach out to him and his family, making it easy to form a bond with the Gamecocks.

The quarterback is set to graduate early and enroll with South Carolina in January.

 

