Gamecocks Fall to Tar Heels in Charlotte





CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team carried a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning, but 10 straight runs by North Carolina gave the Tar Heels an 11-3 win over the Gamecocks Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte.

After the Tar Heels plated a run in the top of the first, the Gamecocks matched them with a run in the bottom of the frame. Jacob Olson opened with a double down the line in left field. LT Tolbert was then hit by a pitch and Jonah Bride brought Olson in with a single to left center.

Chris Cullen hit a moonshot over the seating in left field in the bottom of the second, giving the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead. Then in the third, Tolbert walked, moved to second on a throwing error, went to third on Bride’s single and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Matt Williams.

The score stayed the same until the top of the sixth when the Tar Heels plated a pair without the benefit of a hit to tie the game at three.

North Carolina took the lead with four runs in the top of the eighth, then added more insurance in the top of the ninth with four more runs, capped by a two-run home run from Ashton McGee.

Logan Chapman struck out four in 5.1 innings of work for the Gamecocks in the start. He allowed four hits and three earned runs with a pair of walks. Carmen Mlodzinski was tagged with the loss, allowing a run in an inning’s work.

Bride had two hits to lead Carolina’s offense. Brandon Riley and McGee had two hits apiece for the Tar Heels.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina scored four runs in the eighth inning which included a run-scoring bunt single and a two-run single form Clemente Inclan.

KEY STAT

Carolina had just two hits after the fourth inning, while the Gamecock pitching staff allowed seven walks.

NOTABLE

Logan Chapman pitched a career high 5.1 innings of work in tonight’s game.

game. The game was played at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, the third game against the Tar Heels in as many years.

Jonah Bride extended his hitting streak to eight games.

UP NEXT

South Carolina travels to Lexington, Ky., to face Kentucky in a three-game SEC series beginning Friday night (March 6) at 6:30 p.m.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.