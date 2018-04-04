Greenville festival to draw artists, musicians from across the nation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Greenville is getting ready to welcome hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors to its downtown, Mother’s Day weekend, for the annual Artisphere festival.

Browse the work of artists from across the nation, in addition to listening to music from a range of bands. The festival, taking place from May 11 to 13, is totally free.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal sat down with Artisphere executive director Kerry Murphy to discuss what makes the event so special.