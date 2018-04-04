House Approves Bill on State Liquor License Limits

Ryan Chevalier,


Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The House has approved a bill to re-establish the state’s limit on how many liquor stores a person or business can own.

In a 100-1 vote on Tuesday, the House agreed with a Senate proposal limiting licenses based on whether a country has a population of more than 250,000 people.

The new law keeps the limit of three stores except in seven counties which have a population over a quarter of a million.

In those counties, owners are allowed up to six stores. There are also limits on how many stores an owner can have in one county.

The new proposal comes after the a 2017 state Supreme Court decision that overturned South Carolina’s law limiting any owner to three liquor licenses.

Governor Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill.

Share

Related

HPV Vaccine Study
FIU Bridge Collapse Lawsuit
Sumter Arrests
Female suspect in shooting at YouTube’s head...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android