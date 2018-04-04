House Approves Bill on State Liquor License Limits





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The House has approved a bill to re-establish the state’s limit on how many liquor stores a person or business can own.

In a 100-1 vote on Tuesday, the House agreed with a Senate proposal limiting licenses based on whether a country has a population of more than 250,000 people.

The new law keeps the limit of three stores except in seven counties which have a population over a quarter of a million.

In those counties, owners are allowed up to six stores. There are also limits on how many stores an owner can have in one county.

The new proposal comes after the a 2017 state Supreme Court decision that overturned South Carolina’s law limiting any owner to three liquor licenses.

Governor Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill.