Irmo’s Johnson returns to Masters, but 2017’s exit lingers

Mike Gillespie,

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WOLO) – Perhaps the questions will stop once Dustin Johnson tees off at 2:00 p.m Thursday afternoon at the 2018 Masters.

Maybe then, the Irmo native will no longer have to answer about his back injury on the eve on the 2017 tournament which cost the No. 1 ranked player in the world his best chance at a first green jacket.

Until then, the story line continues for the Dutch Fork alum; one he’d like to silence as he steps back on to Augusta National.

Share

Related

After missing Augusta, Woods, Johnson among favori...
Practice to seek perfect, Bryan plans to take on A...
Bryan out to beat the odds at first Masters
Sergio takes Masters to capture first major

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android