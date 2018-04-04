Irmo’s Johnson returns to Masters, but 2017’s exit lingers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WOLO) – Perhaps the questions will stop once Dustin Johnson tees off at 2:00 p.m Thursday afternoon at the 2018 Masters.

Maybe then, the Irmo native will no longer have to answer about his back injury on the eve on the 2017 tournament which cost the No. 1 ranked player in the world his best chance at a first green jacket.

Until then, the story line continues for the Dutch Fork alum; one he’d like to silence as he steps back on to Augusta National.