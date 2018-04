The key to Fireflies Opening Day starter’s success? Chick-fil-A

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – When the Fireflies start their third season at Spirit Communications Park on Thursday, they’ll hand the ball to Tony Dibrell as he heads to the mound to begin 2018.

Dibrell has one superstition he carries out before every start: a pre-game meal from Chick-fil-a.