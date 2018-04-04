Man in His 60s Dies Following Brutal Beating Outside His Home

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A man in his 60s that was assaulted outside of his Lexington County home has died.

The assault happened around 5 a.m. outside the man’s Wesley Court home when he went out to get the newspaper and was found later by his wife with broken ribs and head injuries.

Lexington County still hasn’t identified a suspect or person of interest in this “brutal beating.”

Officials say that community information about the incident is important. Deputies say they were never able to speak to the victim to find out more details.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)