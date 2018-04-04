N. Charleston Police investigating infant hot car death

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – North Charleston Police are investigating the death of an infant left in a hot car Tuesday (4/4).

According to CPD, the father of the infant informed them that “he was supposed to drop his child off to daycare but he forgot to do so.”

The father was allegedly at work the entire day and realized once he got off that he had left the child in the car.

According to a release sent Wednesday, the man’s wife arrived at the daycare facility Tuesday evening and was advised that the child was not there. She contacted her husband; that’s when he checked his vehicle and discovered the infant was still there and unresponsive.

The father drove the infant to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Coroner’s office is investigating the manner and cause of death while NCPD continues to conduct its investigation.