‘We are not working in the Trump Administration’ Councilwoman Says Before Vote, County Administrator Fired

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– A shocking vote to some members of the Richland County Council, removing County Administrator Gerald Seals causes tension on the county council board. Emotions ran high in a very close vote, 6 to 5, deciding to fire the county administrator, but many were concerned if this was the right way to do it. Gerald Seals has been County Administrator since 2016 and county members raised red flags saying this was not the professional way to handle his dismissal.

“We are not working in the trump administration”. The man at least deserves to know what expectations are, to know what is wrong and right with what he’s doing. This is beyond an embarrassment,” Dalhi Myers said, dist. 10.

“Though I don’t agree with everything he’s done, and I’ve gone on record saying that, but he’s done nothing that is that egregious that we would at 11 o’clock tonight make a decision like this,” Chip Jackson said, dist. 9.

Councilman Norman Jackson of dist. 11 said the board has been having issues with Seals for more than a year. Citing a lack of transparency, sleeping on the job, and said Seals has fired at least 9 people to make room for some of his friends.

“You give people but so many opportunities to make corrections, but the employees he had fired never had that opportunity. They never went through the HR process, they were just fired on the spot,” Norman said. Norman continued to say Seals hired a new transportation director who has no experience with engineering, causing problems with the Penny Tax Project.

“He’s been given several opportunities to clean up his act and he continued to ignore them,” Norman said.

Assistant county administrator Brandon Madden will take over until the council hires Seals replacement.

“We are held accountable to the citizens. And if we hire someone to work for us, we’re supposed to be updated and informed on everything he does,” Norman said.

Norman said the Renaissance Project is not in jeopardy after this major change, in fact, he said it will give the public more of an opportunity to have their voices heard.