The Open Source conference promises global eyes on the Capital City

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–A technology conference titled Open Source 101 is planned for April 17, and will host representatives from the world’s top tech companies.

According to Todd Lewis and and Sergio Aparicio, Microsoft, IBM, VM Ware, Red Hat, GitHub, Dow Jones/Wall Street Journal, Lending Tree, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (technology division), the Walt Disney Company, Linux Foundation, and many more will have a presence at the day long conference.

“It’s a great branding opportunity for Columbia, as well as a good economic and workforce development opportunity,” says Lewis.

