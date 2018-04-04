Orangeburg County man arrested after drive-by shooting





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced 25-year-old Farrel Glover has been charged after a woman was struck when shots were fired at close range at a moving vehicle.

“Based on the investigation, an arrest was made from the information we developed,” the sheriff said. “My investigators are still working on this case to see if anyone else was involved.”

Glover was charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident last week.

He appeared before an Orangeburg County magistrate on Wednesday where bond was denied on all four counts as well as an unrelated traffic violation.

Glover was informed by the court he could apply for bond at a later date in front of a circuit court judge.

Warrants were obtained for Glover after four women reported being shot at during a March 24 confrontation.

After spotting several males at the location, the women turned around to leave. However, they said the men followed and began shooting at them.

One of the women in the vehicle was struck with a round fired at the car. She suffered what was believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

Witnesses at the scene identified Glover as a shooter in the vehicle.